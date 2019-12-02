Image copyright @toluogunlesi/Twitter Image example oung Nigerians wey goment give scholarship to go train inside China on Railway Engineering

President Muhammadu Buhari go on Monday lay di foundation stone to begin di building of di first University of Transportation inside Nigeria.

Na for Buhari village domot inside Daura, Katsina State, North West of di kontri dem go build di main campus.

Dis na 10 facts wey you suppose know about di tear rubber University:

Na for October 2018 federal goment approve di money to build di University, accoring toNational Universities Commission (NUC). Di University of Transportation go focus on research and development of human capital for di transport sector inside Nigeria. Dis school na Federal goment University and anoda Transportation University fit also tanda for Rivers State, South South, Nigeria wey be di village domot of di current Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. Di construction of di university go cost like 50 million dollars alias (N18billion), na wetin di Minister, oga Amaechi tok. Chinese engineering company, China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC) na im go build di University. Di Transportation University aim na to meet di growing demand of manpower inside di transportation sector, according to di Minster Chibuike Amaechi. Na Federal Govment efforts to develop qualified manpower wey go manage di many railway lines and stations across di kontri and oda transportation facilities like road network na im make dem dey build di University. Nigeria currently get a number of students wey dey study rail transportation inside China. Dem dem expected to return home to play research roles for si Transportation University wen e start. Young Nigerians wey goment give scholarship to go train inside China on Railway Engineering go first come teach inside di university for a period of time before dem dey allowed to do oda work. Na by 2020 academic session di University dey expected to take of.

Since wey di Buhari goment enta office for 2015, di Transportion sector na one of di many sectors wey don recieve serious attention from di Nigerian goment, particularly as e concern building of more railways and finishing di remodelling of some of di kontri international airports.

President Buhari goment don borrow plenti money from China wey im dey take invest ontop Nigeria railways.