Image copyright Camair-co/Facebook

Cameroon Airlines Corporation, Camair-co plane take passengers go Bafut airport no turn back for Douala afta gunmen shoot de plane on Sunday.

Camair-co plane don remain for Bafut afta e receive bullet rain and technicians get for check how bad de damage bi.

De airline say before midday, deh shoot dia MA60 weh de register as TJ-QDB plane wit gun as e di land for airport.

Bafut na one of de hot places weh separatist fighters and goment forces di fight since weh Anglophone crisis di daso wowo.

No man no die afta gunmen shoot Camair-co plane for Northwest Cameroon, according to di airline.

For e Facebook page, Camair-co say de captain even as de plane get shock from bullet do e best land de plane safely.

De company add say no man no die, but deh no also tok if some pipo get wound and how many pipo bin dey for de plane.

De plane don remain for ground for Bafut as technicians get for check de damage weh de bullet cause and de company don organise for follow dia calendar.

Some kontri pipo weh deh don land for Bafut airport di wanda how gunmen fit shoot plane for airport weh security flop for all side.

For e side Akere Muna, 2018 presidential candidate, coordinator for NOW Movement, for twitter condemn dis kana attack for plane as terrorist act weh e di put innocent pipo dia life for danger.

One Southern Cameroon leader, Cho Ayaba Lucas for Facebook say make 'Ambazonians' avoid Camair plane weh e enta dia airspace no inform dem. Also make Camair give all plan for dia civilian flights weh deh di enta dia 'Ambazonia'.

Even wit de massage for Facebook no group don claim say na dem shoot dis business plane.