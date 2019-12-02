Climate change: Wetin be COP25 and wetin e wan achieve?

Image copyright COP25 Image example COP25 na meeting wey three women go run dis year: Spanish minister Teresa Ribera, COP President Carolina Schmidt and UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa

Political leaders and climate diplomats dey meet for Madrid for two weeks to do tok-tok even as sabi pipo dey sound alarm say crisis dey come.

Dem dey gada for di 2019 United Nations (UN) climate change conference wey pipo also sabi as COP25.

According to UN Secretary General António Guterres, "di point of no return no be something wey far again" and Save di Children tok say climate palava don cause hunger for millions of pipo for Africa.

Di charity say 33 million pipo dey emergency level of food insecurity sake of ogbonge weather condition like cyclones and droughts.

Wetin be COP25?

Image copyright Reuters Image example School protesters dey among pipo wey don take over di street.

Dis conference of di parties suppose happun for Chile, but goment cancel am sake of plenti weeks of I-no-go-gree.

Spain come volunteer to host di event, wey 29,000 pipo go attend for two weeks of tok-tok.

Before di meeting start, UN oga don already tok say di climate crisis na something wey dey come for front and political leaders need to respond.

What dem wan achieve?

Image copyright Save the Children Image example Climate palava don affect many for Africa, according to Save the Children, like dis child wey dey suffer from lack of food for Mandera, Kenya

Dem wan get more commitments - especially from kontries wey dey cause more of di pollution - to start immediately to dey reduce dia greenhouse gas emissions in a way to reach carbon neutrality (Wey be di goal) by 2050

Almost every kontri for di world don sign and ratify di Paris climate agreement and under di terms of di agreement, dem go need to make new climate pledge before di end of 2020.

Dis meeting for Madrid na di start of long 12 months negotiation wey go end for Glasgow with COP26 for November next year.

Who go show and who go bone?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example The UN secretary general say make dem no build any new coal-fire power stations afta 2020

Like 50 world leaders na im dem expect to attend di meeting for di Spanish capital - but US President Donald Trump no go show.

Speaker of di House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi go show sha with delegates from congress.

Wetin be di point of di summit?

Image copyright Save the Children Image example Livestock wey lack of water sake of low rainfall kill for Kenya

Di charity tok say floods, landslides, drought and cyclones don put 33 million people for emergency levels of lack of food. More dan half of dis dem believe to be children.

Di situation don worse because di two strongest cyclones wey don ever hit di African continent, affect di same region in di space of just weeks.

Cyclone Idai nack Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi last March, while six weeks later Cyclone Kenneth hammer Mozambique and millions also dey affected by flooding.

Wetin dey expected to happun?

Di UN Secretary General, António Guterres, go tell di meeting say di world now dey face ogbonge climate emergency wey don tie wrapper.

E go tell kontries to use dia church mind to increase dia carbon wey dem wan reduce. Subsidies to dey extract fossil fuel must end, im tok, and dem must to no build new coal-fire power stations afta 2020.