Image copyright @juicewrld999/Instagram Image example Juice Wrld, wey real name na Jarad Anthony Higgins, be like rising star of rap music

US rapper Juice Wrld don die at di age of 21, authorities tok.

Na celebrity news website TMZ, first report di musician death, medical authorities inside Illinois don confam di tori.

Di Cook County Medical Examiner's Office say im die on Sunday. Dicause of death neva still dey know, di office tok.

Di rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, dey very popular for im viral 2018 hit Lucid Dreams.

Higgins, according to TMZ, die afta im suffer one seizure for Chicago Midway airport on Sunday morning.

Chicago police tell BBC say one 21-year-old man bin suffer one medical emergency around 02:00 local time (09:00 Nigerian Time) and dem take am to hospital, where dem announce say im don die.

Police don launch investigation into di death.

Image copyright Getty Images

Who be Juice Wrld?

Na 2018, di rapper blow wit im hit singles All Girls Are the Same and Lucid Dreams, wey reach number two for Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Wit dat success, music fans and record lebels begin chook eye for im side.

Dat same 2018, Interscope Records sign am, for deal wey big pass $3million dollrs (£2.2m).

Im top di Billboard chart for 2019 wit im second album Death Race for Love.

For one of im songs, Juice Wrld bin rap about how artist dem no dey live long, "im say all di legends don finish".

Plenty pipo dey tok about im life for social media, many of dem dey write "RIP Juice Wrld" to pay dia respects.

For inside tweet, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, wey collabo with Juice Wrld for her 2019 single Hate Me, describe di rapper as "sweet soul" wey for "go far".

Hip hip artist HaHa Davis write for Twitter: "Heart broken @JuiceWorlddd I love you bro."

Reaction don dey pour for social media following im death