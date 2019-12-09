Image copyright Twitter - Sanna Marin Image example Finland minister, Sanna Marin go be di world youngest prime minister for di age of 34

Sanna Marin go become di youngest Prime Minister for di whole world, at di age of 34.

Finland Social Democratic Party pick di Transport Minister afta dia leader Antti Rinne, comot from office as Prime Minister.

Dem go swear her in next week.

She go lead di centre-left coalition wit four oda parties, and na woman head all of dem, three of dem no reach 35 years for age.

Mr Rinne step down afta im lose di confidence of one of di coalition members on top how e handle one post office strike wey happun for di kontri.

Wen she enta, Ms Marin go be di world youngest sitting prime minister. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern na 39, while Ukrainian premier Oleksiy Honcharuk na 35.

Na she go be di third female prime minister for di Nordic kontri.

Wetin be Ms Marin background?

She be di first persin to go university for her family.

Ms Marin head di city administration for di age of 27,

She become member of parliament for 2015 at di age of 30

For June 2019, Sanna Marin become Transport and Communications Minister for Finland.

She be mama to to a 22-month-old daughter

Which direction Ms Marin go take?

E no dey likely say dem go get any major policy changes as di coalition don agree to one programme wen e enta affice.

However, Ms Marin, wey win di vote for prime minister by narrow margin make am clear say e no go be business as usual.

"We get plenti work to do to rebuild di trust wey pipo get in us", she tell tori pipo

She no gree ansa di question wey dem ask her about her age, she tok say " I neva think about my age and gender. I dey only think of di only reason wey carry me enta politics and di things wey make us win di trust of di electorates."

Finland currently dey hold di European Union's rotating presidency, and MPs dey likely to approve di new goment ahead of di EU summit for Brussels on 12 December.