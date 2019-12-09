Image copyright Other Image example Muhamma M. Nami (left) dey collect hand shake from President Buhari (right)

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announce say im want one Kaduna-born tax guru to replace di Lagos-born current head of Nigeria tax office.

Muhammad Nami go replace Babatunde Fowler, wey im tenure for office expire on 9 December, 2019.

Buhari approve di putting together of a new board for di Federal Inland Revenue Service as dem dey wait make Senate confam am, according to statement from Aso Rock.

Di President nominate Nami wey be ogbonge tax consultant as di new chairman of di board, according to Garba Shehu di main tok-tok pesin to Presido Buhari.

Pipo wey dey di board dey represent di six geographical zones for di kontri and some of dem come from different ministries for di kontri, di statement add.

Muhammad Nami

Wetin to know about Muhammad Nami

Oga Nami be well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional wey get correct qualifications, professional practice and licenses from ogbonge professional bodies wey dem sabi.

Mr Muhammad get ova three decades work experience for Auditing, Tax Management, Advisory and Management services to clients for di banking, manufacturing, services and for public sectors and even for non- profit organizations.

im be expert wey dey give advisory support services to investors wey wan start new business and di pipo wey wan invest for business wey don dey ground.

Im start im career for PFK for 1993 and e rise to di position of senior consultant wey dey in charge to manage tax and advisory services.

Nami currently be di managing consultant of Manam professional services wey dey for Kaduna, Abuja and Niger state.

Mr Muhammad don serve and e still dey serve for plenty company board and statutory board Audit committees.

Dem appoint am as as member, presidential committee on Audit of all di stolen assest wey dem recover for November 2017

Im dey married wit children.

Muhammad Nami attend Bayero University for Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria wia im get Bachelor's degree for Sociology for 1991 and e get master degree for 2004.

Nami replacement of Fowler dey make pipo tok

Since wey dis tori land, pipo don begin chook mouth again say Buhari dey cari style appoint only im tribesmen put for big-big positions for Nigeria.

Twitter users dey tok say dis appointment get tribal hand inside as dem see am as political gbege between di Yoruba pipo of di South Westn Nigeria wia di former FIRS oga, Fowler bin come from and di Hausa pipo for di Northern part of di kontri wia dem from appoint Nami.

