Image copyright Twitter Image example Eminem performing for Jimmy Kimmel live in Brooklyn

American rapper, Eminem don suffer anoda 'gbas gbos' for Nick Cannon hand, as im call am out for new diss record wey im title "Di Invitation".

For im social media page im post a video of di track come tag Eminem.

On Monday evening Eminem tweet directly to Cannon dey demand say make im apologise to am.

Nick Cannon respond with anoda video for instagram say make Eminem come out come play.

Many pipo for social medial dey use Hashtag #RIPNickCannon chook mouth for di mata say if Eminem release song to yab Nick Canon, e fit win am as dis no be di first time wey Eminem don get gbas gbos with oda pipo.

See di list of oda people wey im don yab for song

Donald Trump

Eminem release surprise album, Kamikaze, for 2018 and for im first track , Revival, im abuse Di American Presido say im send secret service to meet am face face to ask am whether im dey work wit terrorist.

Michael Jackson

For 2004, Eminem release single "Just Lose It" from im album Encore to yab Michael Jackson.

Di video show di American singer dress up like Michael Jackson wey show aim nose dey comot,come dey for bed with small small pikin.

Michael Jackson say im shock say Eminem fit disrespect am for song like dat as e admire am as an artist.

Eminem later say sorry say na joke im dey joke for di song

Lady Gaga

Tell lady Gaga make she no comot from her job for post office o, as she still be "Male Lady", Gaga chop her own abuse for Eminem diss track "A Kiss" wey im feature Royce Da 5'9 wey im release for 2011.

Rihanna

For "Medicine Bail", Eminem say im go wee wee on top Rihanna, fold am into two and sit on top am. Fans no take am easy wit am for di song as dem dey think say e dey support di domestic violence wey Rihanna suffer from Chris brown hand.

Madonna

Eminem call Madonna man, still tok say she look too old for im song "Medicine Ball".

Kim Kardashian

"Him no give a damn about Bieber, do Him? / What a demon, a behemoth, evil just dey seep through am." Na so im tok for im "A Kiss"

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Eminem don dey yab each oda for song since 2001 wen he claim say dem dey date.

E don yab am for plenty songs like "Superman", "Jimmy Crack Con" and "Di Warning" wia im mention say Mariah go ruin im career say make she go get one, But Mariah carey yab am back for her Song "Obsessed" wey she release for 2009

Debbie Manthers

Eminem release "Cleaning out my Closet" for 2002 to yab im mama on top how she take raise am. For di song im call am pill popper, an abuser and persin wey dey like opportunity.

Di song become one of di notable songs for di 21st century.

Will Smith

For im "Di real slim Shaddy", Eminem use track yab Will smith say im no need use cuss Word to sell to sell records but im fit, im come use F-Word for Will Smith.

Jennifer Lopez

'Devil wit a halo/Hell yeah, I'd mail J Lo...to di road', na so Eminem tok for "Symphony in H" for track wey im release for 2013.

Wit history wey Eminem get to dey yab pipo for track, many pipo dey wait if im go release song to reply Nick Cannon "Invitation".