On Wednesday, popular search engine, Google name Naira Marley as di top pesin wey Nigerians search-search ontop internet for 2019.

For di list, Nigerian politician and former Vice President of di kontri, Atiku Abubakar wey top di list for 2018 drop to be di second persin.

Di 25 year old musician, whose name na Afeez Fashola dey popular among young Nigerians sotee im fans dey call demselves "Marlians".

Kola-Ogunlade di tok tok persin for Google west africa say dis result show who and wetin Nigerians dey search pass for internet

Brazilian professional footballer, Neymar na im be di third for di list while Nigeria road transport worker Oga MC Oluomo and Nigerian musician, Rema be number four and five for di list.