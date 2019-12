Image copyright Reuters

Di UK dey go polls for di kontri third general election in less dan five years.

Di contest, go be di first wey dem go hold for December for nearly 100 years, e dey follow di elections wey dem do for 2015 and 2017.

Polling stations for 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open for 07:00 GMT and close by 20:00 GMT.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, DUP leader Arlene Foster, Greens co-leader Jonathan Bartle, and Sinn Fein's Stormont leader, Michelle O'Neill, all of dem don snap foto as dem dey to vote. We neva see Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price yet, but dey keep eye on am.

Di hashtag #dogsatpollingstations don dey trend for UK as social media users dey share foto of dia "pawlitical" companions.

See di foto dem:

Nicola Sturgeon cast her vote for Glasgow

After di polls close by 22:00 GMT, dem go begin count immediately. and by Friday morning dem go announce di result.