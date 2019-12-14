Image copyright Getty Images Image example American singer tweet say visit Ghana Nigeria and Brazil

Pipo for Ghana no gree social media rest as dem begin tweet 'please come to Ghana' give American Christian hip hop singer, Lecrae Devaughn moore and oda artist.

Lecrae Devaughn moore bin post for im tweeter handle say im wan visit Ghana Nigeria and Brazil.

Immediately Ghanaians see Lecrae tweet, dem begin tell am plenti-plenti tins wey im go enjoy for inside dia kontri if im visit.

One pesin tweet say im go make Ghana jollof with goat meat for Lecrae, while anoda pesin say if di singer come dia kontri, e go be di first time wey e go pay to come see any artist.

Odas also begin use dis opportunity to call some oda artist and celeb make dem come visit Ghana.

Last week, some celebrities for Ghana bin go soaial media to call out American rapper, Cardi B and sama accuse say she abandon dem go chop kebab for pool side during one meet and gree wey she invite celebrities.

Some of di celebrities post for Instagram say dem wait for three hours for Kempiski, Accra to see Cardi B, odas like Wendy Shay say na seven hours dem wait.

Cardi later do gbas gbos with di Ghanaians celebrities and apologize say she noget informate or sabi anything about di meet and greet.

So e be like Ghanaians for tweeter no want all those drama wey happun during Cardi B visit to repeat and dem dey try assure oda foreign celeb say no shaking.

Lecrae Devaughn Moore na American Christian hip hop recording artist, songwriter, record producer, and actor.

For 2016, Lecrae bin enta Ghana for international tour but dis time, im neva tok wetin im really wan come do.