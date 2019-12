Image copyright Twitter

Nigerians enta social media to express shock afta popular vlogger Grace Ajilore announce say she get belle.

Grace share her belle picture on Sunday for Instagram say Christmas come early for am and she and her baby daddy no fit wait to meet dia fine pikin.

Nigerians no waste time to comment for di post to tok say dem dey disappointed say "she go get belle afta her advice women for not to follow men anyhow." Comments wey she don later deactivate from di post.

Grace na Vlogger wey dey post YouTube videos give pipo about relationship advice.

For most of her videos she dey critic men well-well and always encourage women to maintain certain level and dis na why some pipo shock about her pregnancy.

Some pipo tok say no be say she hate men, dem say she just dey advice women make dem no follow men wey dey treat dem bad.

Di vlogger later post on twitter on Monday say she don find di man of her dreams and na wetin she dey pray for every women be dat.