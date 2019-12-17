Image copyright Reuters

Pope Francis don cancel di rule of "pontifical secrecy" to change di way di Roman Catholic Church dey deal with cases of sexual abuse of children.

Di Pope declare say di rule no longer apply to sexual abuse of minors so as to improve transparency for such cases.

New papal documents lift di obligation of silence on top those wey report abuse or claim say dem be victims.

For February Vatican summit, church leaders bin call say make dem cancel di rule.

Dem go still treat di information of di abuse cases with "security, integrity and confidentiality", di Pope tok.

Im also order Vatican officials to comply with civil laws, as dem dey maintain confidentiality, im say dem must assist di civil judicial authorities to torchlight di mata.

Di Pope still change di way Vatican dey define child pornography, dem increase di age of di pipo wey e affect from 14 or under to 18 or under.

Pontifical secrecy na di rule of confidentiality wey dey protect information wey dey sensitive about how dem dey govern di church, e dey like di "classified" or "confidential" status wey companies and civil goment dey use, Di Catholic news agency tok.