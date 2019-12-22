Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Nigeria goment don reject United State of America report wey say religion freedom no dey di kontri.

For inside statement wey Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed release on Sunday im say no be true because pipo for Nigeria dey enjoy freedom to practise dia religion.

Im tok dey come afta US goment add Nigeria and six oda kontries for di "Special Watch List (SWL)" of states wey don engage in or tolerate "severe violations of religious freedom."

But oga Mohammed say na some failed politicians wey dey use religion take play politics dey make America dey tok like dis about Nigeria.

E Say Nigerian goment know about how opposition politicians dey use di different security palava wey di kontri dey face take cause confusion and e bad say US don fall for dia trick.

''Dem dey try well-well to bring religion enta di mata of farmers-herders clash and Boko Haram mata, dis one don deceive America to conclude say di goment no dey do anything to make religious freedom dey for di kontri."

''But, as we don dey tok since, di farmers-herders clash no get anything to do with religion but everything to do with environmental and socio-economic realities."

Di minister add say dis failed politicians dey bring religion for all dis mata as easy way to give 'dog bad name.'

Then concerning di mata of El-Zakzaky wey di US goment report mention, oga Mohammed say di case na purely criminal mata wey court dey handle.

Oga Mohammed say although Nigeria goment welcome beta criticism from any quarter, but dem go reject any plan to sow seed of mistrust among di different religious groups for di kontri.