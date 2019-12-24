Dem no support media player for your device Rescuers dey find survivors afta di bus enta di deep narrow valley

At least 26 pipo don die and 13 don injure afta bus fall down one deep valley, land inside river for Indonesia.

About 50 passengers bin dey on board di bus for di South Sumatra province wen e fall 150m (500ft) on Monday night.

Di bus bin don comot Bengkulu city dey go Palembang, journey of several hours.

About 120 rescuers dey searching for survivors.

Authorities dey investigate wetin cause di accident

Di accident happun close to midnight

Di accident happun for di Liku Lematang area at about 23:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Pagar Alam police chief Dolly Gumara say di officers dey work on to rescue di survivors.

Di police chief also call for victims' families to identify dia relatives for hospital.

Dem don close di roads around di site of di accident and police say dem don issue warnings give pipo wey dey use di road.

Serious road accidents dey common for Indonesia with roads and vehicles wey dem dey maintain poorly.

Last year, 27 people die afta one tourist bus run comot road come get accident forr West Java province. E bin dey carry 40 passengers go visit thermal springs.

Two months later, two accidents for West Java also kill at least 15 people.