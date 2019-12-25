'Merry Christmas' man rob bank finish begin spray di moni

Image copyright Colorado Springs Police

One man with white beard tiff moni from bank two days to Christmas come throway di moni for air dey wish pipo wey dey pass merry Christmas, eye witness tok.

Police tok say 'one old white man' rob di Academy Bank for Colorado Springs on Monday during lunchtime.

"E rob di bank, come out, throway di moni all ova di place," eye witness Dion Pascale tell tori pipo for Colorado 11 News.

"He begin throway di moni from im bag come dey say, 'Merry Christmas!'"

Pipo wey see am tok say di man come go inside Starbucks coffee shop wey near di place, siddon for di front dey wait make dem arrest am.

Make e for no loss, di pipo wey dey area also reason di season, pack di moni from di street cari am go back di bank.

Colorado Springs police say di suspect name na David Wayne Oliver and im be 65 years old. Dem no believe say any bodi join help di suspect get any help bank.