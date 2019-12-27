Redeemed Pastor, two children drown during holiday for Spain

Image copyright Facebook Image example Gabriel Diya and his daughter Comfort died at a resort on the Costa del Sol

Pipo dey pay tributes to one Redeemed Pastor Gabriel Diya, wey base for UK and im two children, afta dem drown inside one resort swimming pool for Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve.

Diya, 52, im daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and im son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, die inside di pool for Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola.

Police say dem dey chook eye to find out tori say di young girl bin get some challenge inside di water and di oda two die while dem bin dey try to save her.

Di church wia Mr Diya bin dey pastor say dia prayers dey with di family.

Di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) tok inside Facebook post: say "With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to di family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya wey sadly die, along with two of im children... inside one tragic incident while dem bin dey family holiday for Spain.

"For dis very difficult time, our prayers na for Pastor Gabriel Diya family, di parishes wey bin dey under im supervision, friends, associates, members of RCCG and di general public," di post add.

Di church say Mr Diya na also parish pastor with Open Heavens, one Christian religious group wey get origins with Nigeria, based for Charlton, south-east London, and im survive by im wife, assistant pastor Olubunmi Diya, and anoda daughter.

Image copyright Facebook Image example Mr Diya bin dey pastor for south-east London

One neighbour to di family tell PA news agency say di tin "really break her" to hear say dem die, she describe di Diyas as "very religious, very friendly, very humble".

Di neighbour Lara Akins, 59 wey tok outside her house for Charlton, add say: "I no still fit understand am, e still dey shock me.

"Dem dey so nice, na di reason why everybody dey shocked... we dey very friendly with each oda."

The hotel owners describe di incident as "tragic accident".

Police say divers retrieve Comfort swimming cap from di pool pump but investigators bin no find anything wrong with di pool, wey dem don reopen afta di incident.

Because di pool na very small one, lifeguards bin no "dey necessary" so dem bin no dey ground, tok-tok pesin for di Spanish Civil Guard tell BBC.

Di UK Foreign Office say dem dey support one British woman for Spain, wey be like say na di children mama.

Both Mr Diya and im daughter na British passport holders while im son get American passport.

Inside statement dem release on Thursday, di owners of Club La Costa World say di resort "continue to dey co-operate fully with di authorities wey dey investigate big tragedy".

"Naturally, we go continue to dey offer every assistance and comply fully and transparently with any requests wey dem make.

"At di same time, we dey do everything possible to provide care and support to di family members and to all our oda guests," di statement add.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di big Club La Costa World resort get several swimming pools

Local based freelance journalist Gerard Couzens say di hotel don confirm say dem don reopen di pool afta police give dem permission to do so.

"That pool wia di terrible tragedy happun on Christmas Eve don dey open for use again. And di management dey say di police don give pool clean bill of health," E tell BBC Breakfast.

Local journalist Fernando Torres tell BBC say na shocking tin wey happun.

"The resort workers hear pipo dey scream and dem try to do CPR [resuscitation] too, but dem no fit help them," e tok.

"Den di emergency doctors come and they try for like 30-35 minutes, but dem no fit revive dem."