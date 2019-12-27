Dem no support media player for your device Almost 100 pipo bin dey on board di Bek Air plane

At least 14 pipo don die afta one plane wey carry 98 pipo crash for Kazakhstan, airport officials tok.

Dem say di Bek Air aircraft come down, scata one building, small time afta e take off from di Almaty airport on Friday morning local time.

Dem carry at least 60 pipo wey injure, including children, go hospitals.

Flight Z92100 bin dey go di capital Nur-Sultan from Almaty, wey be Kazakhstan largest city.

One Reuters reporter close to wia e happun say heavy fog bin dey di area wia di plane crash but e never clear wetin cause di crash.

Wetin we know about di crash?

Almaty airport say 93 passengers and five crew dey on board.

Dem say di plane lost height around 07:22 local time (01:22 GMT), before e hit one concrete barrier crash inside one two-storey building. Di impact no cause fire.

Di airport later publish di list of 60 pipo wey survive wey dem dey treat for hospitals.

Di plane crash ontop one two-storey building.

Kazakhstan interior ministry say six children dey among di dead.

Di Flightradar24 aviation information website say di flight depart around 01:21 GMT, and dem receive "di last signal for that same minute". Dem say Bek Air Flight Z92100 na Fokker 100 plane.

What's been the reaction

Authorities go set up special commission to find out wetin cause di crash.

Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev don express "deep condolences" to di victims dia families. He also say "all those wey responsible go face severe punished according to di law".

Bek Air flight dey comot Kazakhstan capital for 2018 (file picture)

Dis no be di first serious plane crash for di city. On 29 January 2013, one passenger plane twey bin dey travel from di northern town of Kokshetau crash near Almaty, 20 pipo die.

One month earlier, 27 pipo die wen one military plane wey bin dey carry senior Kazakh security officilas crash for di south of di kontri.