Dating app Bumble block actress Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone say dem block am for di dating app, Bumble.

And say some pipo bin report her give di online platform sat her profile na fake.

Di 62 year old ogbonge actress rake give dem on top Twitter, as she ask weda she no fit join di platform on top say she na star.

But Bumble don tok say dem don now unblock Stone account so she go fit go "back to Bumbling".

Di app editorial director, Clare O'Connor, say "Trust us, we want make you dey di Hive. Hope you find your honey."

Na for dis feem, Basic Instinct, di scene bin dey wia during interrogaton she uncross her legs in short skirt no wear pant

Sharon Stone bin popular for 1980s and 1990s for feems like Total Recall, The Mighty and Casino and one scene wey she no wia pant for Basic Instinct.

Di actress don marry two times, first to producer Michael Greenburg and then to tori pesin, Phil Bronstein wey she divorce for 2004.

Na since 2014, she don tok say she dey available for dating and last year she say she like for her men to dey tall.

Bumble na app wey different from oda apps because e dey allow di woman make di first move.

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd tok say afta di #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, she wan empower women wey dey find love to first shoot dia shot.