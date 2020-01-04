Cardi B wan become Nigeria citizen, social media catch fire
Cardi B announce say she dey come Nigeria afta American airstrike kill Iran Army General, Qasem Soleimani.
Di star call di killing of General Soleimani: "di dumbest move Trump don make till date."
- Who be Qasem Soleimani di Iran general America kill?
- Death of Iran army leader make pipo shout 'World War III'
Dis na as several oda pipo for social media don dey hala say, dis move don start World War III.
Di rapper don dey trend when she tok say no be joke even follow repost Nigerian clothes wey pipo Photoshop on top her and her pikin, Kulture bodi.
But also e don cari small gbas gbos about Nigerians and Ghanaians back for table, as Cardi B visit di two kontris for her first trip to Africa last year.
However, American presido Donald Trump don come to clear di air give tori pipo say, say dem kill General Soleimani to stop war, and no be to start am.
But e say, US go send 3,000 extra troops go Middle East in case anytin wan happun because Iran don promise "severe revenge" for pipo wey get hand for di General death.