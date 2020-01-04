Cardi B wan become Nigeria citizen, social media catch fire

Image copyright Faje kashope Image example Cardi B enta Nigeria and Ghana last year December for performance

Cardi B announce say she dey come Nigeria afta American airstrike kill Iran Army General, Qasem Soleimani.

Di star call di killing of General Soleimani: "di dumbest move Trump don make till date."

Dis na as several oda pipo for social media don dey hala say, dis move don start World War III.

Di rapper don dey trend when she tok say no be joke even follow repost Nigerian clothes wey pipo Photoshop on top her and her pikin, Kulture bodi.

Skip Twitter post by @iamcardib Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

But also e don cari small gbas gbos about Nigerians and Ghanaians back for table, as Cardi B visit di two kontris for her first trip to Africa last year.

Skip Twitter post by @akaebube TRANSFER UPDATE!



The January Transfer Window is now officially open



Star Striker and US International, Cardi B has announced a keen interest to join her dream club - NAIJA



While Rejecting all official bids from Shatta Ghana FC — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) January 3, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @dave2tee Cardi why you talk this thing now. Now my fellow Ghanaian no go fit raise their head. https://t.co/HN09qqfHB3 — Ghana Chelsea ambassador 💙💙🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@dave2tee) January 4, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @BhadmusAkeem After tasting the best Jollof rice in the world, Cardi B (Chioma B) wants to file for Nigerian Citizenship with husband Offset Musa and their daughter Kulture Abimbola.



Nigeria 69-0 Ghana — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) January 3, 2020

However, American presido Donald Trump don come to clear di air give tori pipo say, say dem kill General Soleimani to stop war, and no be to start am.

But e say, US go send 3,000 extra troops go Middle East in case anytin wan happun because Iran don promise "severe revenge" for pipo wey get hand for di General death.