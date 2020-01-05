Image copyright Getty Images Image example Australia fire don dey burn det

Twenty veteran fire-fighters from California dey go Australia as di first US team to go fight di wildfires wey don kill at least 23 pipo for di kontri.

According to di US Forest Services, di Angeles National Forest crew dey move go dia from Monday.

One of di fire technician Jonathan Merager tok say e dey look forward to pay back Australia for wetin dem don dey do for dem.

Dis na as Australia don dey send fire-fighters enta America for ova 15 years, and di last time na for 2018 when dem send 138 pipo.

Currently California and Australia get di same kind fire wahala with dia wild bushfires. And this fire wey dey burn do dey burn since September last year.

Oda measures don dey ground to end di wild fires.

Also one fundraiser don gather about thirteen million dollars in just two days to help dey battle fires.

And Prime Minister, Scott Morrisson don agree make 3,000 troops go help with di fire.

Meanwhile, #PrayforAustralia dey trend for social media as pipo dey send well wishes to di place wey don dey burn for ova four months.

Skip Twitter post by @Dark_intensity Lives are crying because it's not clean.

Earth is dying because it's not green...

Earth is our dear Mother; don't pollute it.

She gives us food and shelter; just salute it...

Trees are precious, preserve them.

Animals are a treasure, reserve it...#PrayForAustralia 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gK0pbMo22x — Adiaha Bernard, The Night Queen (@Dark_intensity) January 5, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @TFC_mass Forest fires in Australia kill over 500M innocent animals. With over 5.5M hectares burned and more than 1400 homes destroyed. This is just heartbreaking 💔



Please pray for Australia. May God Stop These & Make Them Safe Soon ..



| #PrayForAustralia | pic.twitter.com/Sj9U4rA6Hg — THALA FANS COMMUNITY™ (@TFC_mass) January 5, 2020

Di fire wey start since September never stop and don dey burn for di eastern and southern coast and don burn ova 1200 houses to di ground.

Although na di state of New South Wales dey suffer pass, other states dey suffer and even neighbouring kontri, New Zealand sky don dey orange due to di fire.