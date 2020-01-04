Image copyright Instagram

One actress wey play minor role for "Captain America: Di First Avenger" film dey face court accuse say she stab her mama to death.

Dem arrest Mollie Fitzgerald on Tuesday, charge am with second-degree murder afta authorities find 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald wey be her mama, dead for dia Olathe, Kansas, home on December 20, according to di Olathe Police Department.

Dem see Mollie for di scene, cari her go hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Fitzgerald dey for jail on a $500,000 bond, according to records from di Johnson County Sheriff's Office. She appear for court for di first time on Thursday afta dem charge her with accuse say she kill her mama.

Tori pipo for Daily mail report say di 38 year old actress, Mollie Fitzgerald, tell court say she get law degree from di University of Houston, wey mean say she fit represent herself for future court proceedings.

Authorities neva know wetin make her stab her mama but dem don arrange say she go appear for court again for January 9.

Mollie na actress, movie director and producer wey don get some small small roles for film. Dem sabi her well for di appearance wey she make for di 2011 Marvel film Captain America: Di First Avenger.