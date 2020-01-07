Image copyright Police handout Image example Reynhard Sinaga filmed himself assaulting unconscious victims at his student flat in Manchester

Court don sentence one 36 year old man to 30 years to life imprisonment on top di rape of 48 men for Manchester, UK.

Di man wey dem find guilty of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes, go "never dey safe for am to free", one judge tok.

Dem find Reynhard Sinaga guilty say im deceive 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to im flat, wia e drug and attack dem - even as e dey feem di attacks.

Police say dem get evidence say Sinaga, 36, target at least 190 victims.

Di Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) tok say Sinaga na di "di most creative rapist for di British legal history".

Di judge rule say im life sentence must include minimum of 30 years in jail.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image example Police say they have evidence Sinaga assaulted at least 190 victims, but many men never come out to identify demsefs and no go fit remember wetin happun. (Reynhard Sinaga flat)

How e dey catch im victims

Tori be say di way im dey get dem na to hang out for bars wey dey close to im house, come wait for di ones wey dey drunk. Once dem come out, e go offer to take dem go im flat for Montana House, Princess Street, say e wan give dem drink or helep dem call taxi. Na for dia im go come drug dem.

And as im dey rape dem, e bin dey feem di attacks.

Most of im victims dey live for Manchester at di time and, in all, 26 be students wen dem attack dem.

Dem explain how Sinaga dey operate.

One bin dey wait for im girlfriend outside Fifth Avenue nightclub - wey dem don rename Fifth Manchester - wen one "small Asian guy" wey be like say e dey harmless approach am.

Sinaga invite di man back im flat to wait, but im no remember anything afta im collect and drink wetin Sinaga give am.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image example According to evidence, e bin dey drug di drinks im dey give di victims with GHB na why dem no dey remember

Police say dem no fit fully identify seventy of di pipo wey im attack for video and ask make pipo come out if dem tink say Sinaga don rape dem.

Dem catch di PhD student for 2017 afta di pesin wey im bin dey rape wake up as Sinaga bin dey rape am, na im report di mata.

Di strangest tin na say most of di guy victims bin no know say Sinaga rape dem until di police bin approach dem.

Image example Reynhard Sinaga

Dis go be di biggest rape case for British history.

Sinaga bin tok say e no rape anybodi as di sex acts na based on agreement and di men bin dey pretend to sleep, but di Judge say dat argument no make sense.

Di Crown Prosecution Service tok for statement afta di judgement say, Sinaga bin dey do like pesin wey get beef with men wey dey straight and na why e dey rape dem.