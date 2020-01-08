Dem no support media player for your device According to tori, dem play dis video wey show di missile attack otop Iran state TV

Iran don hit at least two airbases wey dey house US troops for Iraq with ballistic missiles, according to di US Department of Defence.

Iranian state TV say di attack na revenge afta America kill dia top commander Qasem Soleimani inside drone strike for Baghdad, on di orders of US President Donald Trump.

According to di Pentagon na at least two sites na im come under attack, for Irbil and Al Asad.

E never dey clear if anybody die for di attack.

"We dey aware of di reports of attacks ontop US facilities inside Iraq. Di president don hear wetin happun and dey monitor di situation closely and dey also consult with im national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tok inside statement.

Iran Revolutionary Guard say di attack na do me I do you for di death of Soleimani on Friday.

"We are dey warn all America padi-padi dem, wey give dia base to dia terrorist army, say any territory wia be di starting point of aggressive acts against Iran na im we go targets," na so dem tok inside statement wey Iran state IRNA news agency run.

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later issue statement for Twitter, say di attack na self-defence, im deny say dem dey find war.

Skip Twitter post by @JZarif Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 8 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2020

President Trump also tweet small time say "all is well", im add say dem still dey chook eye inside di attack.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2020

Wetin happun?

Two base for Iraq wia US military forces dey stay - one for Al Asad and one inside Irbil na im come under attack.

Tehran fire more dan ten ballistic missiles from Iranian territories at about 1:30am local time (10.30pm GMT), just hours after the burial of Soleimani.

Di Al-Asad airbase - wey dey Anbar province of western Iraq - collect at least six missiles for di attack.

Earlier in di day, President Trump bin don say to comot US troops from Iraq go be di worst tin for di kontri.

Image copyright EPA Image example Iran say di attack na revenge for di killing of dia kontri top commander Qasem Soleimani

Meanwhile, stampede for di burial inside Soleimani hometown Kerman kill 50 pipo and injure 200 on Tuesday.