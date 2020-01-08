Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di plane bin dey go di Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. (Di foto na file image)

One Ukrainian Boeing-737 with ova 170 pipo onboard don crash for Iran, according to local tori pipo.

Di aircraft wey belong to Ukraine International Airlines crash just afta take-off from Iran Imam Khomeini airport inside Tehran, according to di Fars state news agency.

Tori be say di plane bin dey go di Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

E never dey clear weda di incident get link to di Iran-US kasala.

Dem don send rescue teams go di area, near di airport, wia di aircraft crash.

"Di plane dey on fire but we send crew ... and maybe we go fit save some passengers," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran emergency services, bin tell state television, according to Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile di Iran Red Crescent organisation say di chance say dem go find any survivors no dey.