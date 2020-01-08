America presido Donald Trump react on Wednesday evening react to Iran missile attack by announcing for di end of im speech say US dey ready to "embrace peace wit all di pipo wey want peace."

Oga Trump say, Iran na di "leading supporter of terrorism" and also call Iran General Qassem Soleimani "di world top terrorist."

According to am di death of Iran number two man Qaseem Suleimani go send warning to terrorist all ova di world, come add say, "if you value you life, you no go threaten di live of our pipo."

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.