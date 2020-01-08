Harry and Megan don match break as senior royal

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex don announce say dem dey gba break as "senior" royal and from now on wan divide dia time between UK and north America.

Inside statement wey Buckingham Palace release, di husband and wife say, di plan na to "create new role wey make sense inside dis institution."

Dem say dem plan to make dia own moni as dem wan "work to dey financially independent even as dem dey fully support" di Queen.

Image copyright PA Media

"Di balance of operating from different parts of di world go help us raise our son to appreciate di royal tradition wey dem born am enta, and also give our family di space to focus on di new chapter wey include to tear rubber our new charity organisation."

For December, di husband and wife take break from royal duty to spend some time wit dia son for Canada.