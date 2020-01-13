At least 18 national public holidays dey inside di year 2020 tanda for your wey dey plan your jolliment diary.

So, if you from Ghana, Nigeria or Cameroon, dis na some of di ogbonge public holidays wey go totori you as you dey go through di year.

1. New Year Day - January 1

For Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, di first public holiday for 2020 na New Year day on January 1. Di New Year Day come from di Gregorian calendar and many kontris for dey use am sake of oyibo culture wey don spread around di world.

2. Independence Day

Different kontris get dia own day wey dem celebrate dia Independence Day, di day wey dem get dia freedom from dia colonial masters.

Ghana Independence Day na on March 6 and Nigeria independence day dey shele evri October 1.

As for Cameroon, dem no get Independence Day but National Day wey dem celebrate evri May 20. Dis na becos di French side of Cameroon get independence on January 1, 1960 and for 1961 di British side of di kontri become part of Cameroon but not fully.

3. Good Friday - April 10

April 10 na di day wey Christians go celebrate Good Friday as part of di Easter holiday and Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon all go follow celebrate dis public holiday.

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Image example Different kontris get dia own date for celebrating independence day

4. Easter Monday - April 13

Dis na anoda big public holiday wey pipo dey celebrate well-well for different parts of di world.

Although goments no dey do any special celebration dem dey declare dis day as public holiday to allow Christians observe di death and birth of Jesus Christ.

5. May Day - May 1

Weda you call am May Day, Labour Day or International Worker's Day, dis na di day wey many kontris for world dey celebrate dia workers.

Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon dey among di more dan 80 kontris wey celebrate dis day.

6. National Day - May 20

Cameroon National Day or Unity Day na di day wey kontri pipo vote to say dem one become one kontri instead of French Cameroon and British South Cameroon.

Di goment choose May 20 to remember how President Ahmadou Ahidjo take abolish federal system of goment.

7. African Unity Day - May 25

Dis day na special day wey Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) form on May 25 1963.

But na only few kontris na like Ghana, Mali, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe dey celebrate am as most oda Africa kontris no see as public holiday.

8. Children's Day - May 27

Chilldren's Day na special public holiday for Nigeria pikin dem wey dey nursery, primary and secondary school.

9. Ascension Day - May 21

Cameroon dey observe Ascension Day as National Holiday.

Ascension Day na di number 40 day for Easter and e dey observe how Jesus take enta heaven.

10. Eid al-Fitri 2020 -

Eid-al-fitri sallah celebration na di day wey mark di end of di Muslim month of Ramadan.

Eid-al-fitri na di festival of breaking of fast, and na very important holiday celebration for Muslims all over di world.

Usually dis celebration no get fixed date and dem no dey quick announce di exact date for di celebration as e depend on wen dem see di moon. But dis year own fit fall on May 24.

11. Democracy Day - June 12

For 2019, Nigeria move im Democracy day celebration from May 29 go June 12.

Since di Olesegun Obasanjo goment for 2000, Nigeria don dey celebrate May 29 as Democracy Day, but for 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari move di celebration go June 12.

Di holiday na reminder of di kontri general election wey president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida regime cancel on June 12 1993.

12. Republic Day Holiday - July 1

July 1, na special day for Ghana to remember di day di kontri become republic on July 1 1960.

Di purpose of dis day na to create public awareness for di problems wey children for di kontir dey face.

Until 2019, Ghana dey celebrate Republic day as public holiday, but wit di latest holiday Amendment Bill, e don turn commemorative day.

13. Eid el-Kabir 2020

You fit call am Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Kabir. Dis na di 'Feast of Sacrifice' and na di important festival for di Muslim calendar.

Dis Eid na four days celebrations even though kontris like Nigeria dey give just two day public holiday.

Di whole Muslim world dey celebrate dis festival to remember how Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham bin dey willing to sacrifice im evritin to im God.

Dis year own fit fall on July 30 and 31.

14. Assumption Day - August 15

Cameroon dey celebrate di Catholic Feast of di Assumption as National public holiday.

Assumption Day na very important feast for di Catholic Church. For some parts of Europe dem dey call am Easter of di Summer.

Dis na di celebration of di Blessed Virgin di mother of Jesus Christ.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example All ova di world Christmas celebrations na very big festive season.

15. Founders Day - September 21

Founder's Day na special public holiday for Ghana.

E fall on di birthday of di kontri former president Kwame Nkrumah, wey be very important man for di history of Ghana and Africa.

Oga Nkrumah na one of di founding fadas of Ghana and im help im kontri achieve freedom from dia colonial masters

16. Farmer's Day - December 4

Ghana pipo dey celebrate dis day to honour fishermen and farmers.

Na on dis day di kontri goment dey announce im agriculture policy.

dem dey celebrate dis day on evri first Friday of December.

17. Christmas Day - December 25

All ova di world December 25 na public holiday including Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

Di world dey remember di birth of Jesus Christ on dis day.

18. Boxing Day - December 26

Boxing day na di day afta Christmas all ova di world.

Pipo dey use dis day share love and gift to family, friends and di less privilege.