Meghan and Harry wan step back: Wetin e mean for di Royal Family?

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex say dem wan match break as "senior" royals and divide dia time between di UK and North America.

Di couple, wey get baby boy, Archie, tok say dem wan start "progressive new role" for di Royal Family and dey plan to "work to dey make dia own moni".

Wetin dey behind dis decision?

We conclude dis mata afta many month wey we don tink am well and discuss am, dem tok.

For October, pipo bin dey use side-eye dey look dia mata as dem watch one ITV documentary wey dem feem during dia tour of Africa.

Di Duchess of Sussex admit say she to adjust to royal life bin dey "hard" and she neva prepare for how tori pipo go dey torchlight her mata despite say her British friends tell am say tabloids fit "destroy" her life.

Wen dem ask am how she dey cope, Meghan, wey be new mama tok say: "I don tell H since - na wetin I dey call am - e no dey to just survive something, dat no be di point of life, you must to live am well."

Prince Harry also tok about im mental health and di way im dey deal with di pressure of im life as a mata of "constant management".

As dem decide to step back as senior royals, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond say e get "plenti part" of di job wey di couple "no fit stand", while Harry imsef "hate di cameras and di ceremony dey tire am".

Towards di end of last year, Prince Harry say im and Meghan dey sue di Mail on Sunday over claim say, di way dem publish one of her private letters no follow law. Di paper stand dia ground say dem no do anything wrong.

At dat time, Harry say: "I lose my mama and now I dey watch my wife dey fall victim to di same powerful forces."

Im dey tok about im mama, Diana, Princess of Wales' sudden death for 1997, he say: "I don see wetin happun wen dem turn pesin wey you love to commodity sotay you know dey see di pesin as real pesin again."

Dia decison 'pain' di Royal Family

From wetin di BBC understand, di couple no consult any oda royal including di Queen nor di Prince of Wales before dem make dia unexpected statement wey dem release on Wednesday evening.

One woman wey be palace tok-tok pesin tell BBC say di Royal Family dey "disappointed"

She say dia discussions with di couple ontop di mata dey for early stage.

"We understand dia desire to waka dia own different way, but dis issues dey complicated and e go need time to work am out," she add.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond say as dem no consult di royal family di decision fit come back bite dem for yansh.

"Dis don clearly cause quanta between Harry and Meghan on one part, and di rest of di Royal Family on di oda," he tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Meghan mama, Doria Ragland, dey live for California

Wetin world pipo dey tok?

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, one former Buckingham Palace press officer, compare wetin di couple do to Edward VIII's abdication (wey mean say im give up di throne) for 1936 make e for marry two-time-divorced American, Wallis Simpson.

"Dat na di only tin wey don happun before but nothing like dat for di modern time," he said.

Within three minutes wey dem post di statement ontop di Sussexes' Instagram account, e get pass 900,000 likes.

"Good for you," plenti pipo tok, but odas no no like am.

"Another Wallis Simpson. E show say Americans no get patience to dey royal," one pesin tok.

TV broadcaster, Piers Morgan, blame Meghan for di couple split from di Royal Family and di quanta wey dey between Harry and im older brother, Prince William.

Skip Twitter post by @piersmorgan People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Writer and journalist Caitlin Moran tok for Twitter say di couple go fit "earn dia dollar and go dey free from di royal job wey no sweet dem for belle, which oda smart decision remain to make afta last year?"

US author and culture critic Mikki Kendall tweet say: "Harry don make am clear say im no want di throne.

Skip Twitter post by @Karnythia What's funny about the outrage over this? harry has been very clear that he didn't want the throne, the titles, none of it. That was true long before Meghan was on the scene. It's just that now he's far enough out of the line of succession to leave. https://t.co/Ojm4TWsIGq — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 8, 2020

And Janet Mock, another US writer, dey welcome Meghan as she promise to come back house.

Wetin go happun next?

Di couple tok say dem go divide dia time between di UK and North America and launch one new "charity work".

Dem no tok where and exactly wetin dem go dey do.

Ova Christmas period, Harry and Meghan long break from royal duties, including di time wey dem spend for di Canadian province of British Columbia.

And dia first royal engagement of di year na to visit Canada High Commission for central London to thank Canadians in person for di warm welcome dem receive.

Wen she dey act for di US drama Suits, Meghan adopt Toronto as her city. Na also wia her friends, Jessica and Ben Mulroney dey live.

Di family fit also spend time for Meghan homeland too - her mother, Doria Ragland, dey live for California.

Her papa, Thomas Markle, wey Meghan no dey too relate with dey live for Mexico.

In terms of dia work, di duke go focus on conservation for Africa and im go dey organise di Invictus Games for member of di armed forces wey wunjure.

Work wey Meghan dey do include di National Theatre and charity Smart Works.

Di couple tok say dem go dey use social media including dia Instagram account wey get ova 10.1m followers, to "personally dey share dia lives directly with members of di public .