High Court for Nigeria capital Abuja don sentence go prison Olusegun Runsewe, di Director General of di National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), until im change im ways.

Justice Jude Okeke give di order wen im dey rule on top case wey Ummakalif Limited cari go court against di Minister of Fedral Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority, di DG of NCAC and di Minister of Culture and tourism .

Runsewe dey chill for prison afta Ummakalif ask court to commit am to prison becos im dis obey court order.

Di case na for di sealing of di Arts and Craft village for Abuja.

For im case, Ummakalif Limited say di sealing of di village dey against di contract agreemment for him to develop part of di village.

On June 21, 2019, im cari case go court make court put Runsewe for prison for disobeying order wey court give on December 15, 2017 say make evribodi leave tins as dem bin dey before.

According to Ummakalif, dat order mean say make nobody do anytin wey go close di place down.

