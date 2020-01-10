Image copyright AFP Image example Rescue team dey work for di site wia Ukrainian plane crash for Tehran on 8 January, 2020.

Western leaders say evidence dey to suggest say na one Iranian missile maybe by mistake bring down di Ukrainian passenger plane wey crashed near Tehran.

Di leaders of Canada and di UK want full and thorough investigation into di crash, wey kill all 176 pipo on board.

Iran don say no be missile strike by dia air defence cause am.

Di crash happun just hours afta Iran carry out missile strikes on two US forces airbase for Iraq.

"Dis wan further point say serious investigation dey needed," Trudeau tok. "Canadians get questions and dey deserve answers."

But di prime minister also say e too dey early to start to dey blame anybodey or conclude, e refuse to talk too much about di details of di evidence.

Iran get Russian-made Tor missile defence systems

US media bin don dey tok-tok say di time di plane crash suggest say dem fit don mistake di plane as US warplane as Iran bin dey prepare for US to revenge di missiles dem fire give dem.

CBS News quote US intelligence source say dem say satellite detect some kind of infrared "sound" of two missile wey dem launch, followed by anoda sound of explosion.

Meanwhile, Newsweek quote Pentagon and senior US intelligence officials, as well as an Iraqi intelligence official, say dem say dem believe say na one Russian-made Tor missile hit di Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

Investigation to find out wetin happun don start.

US President Donald Trump tok on Thursday say e dey "suspect" wetin happun to di plane.

As tension full ground ontop afta US kill top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on 3 January, Iran don say dem no go hand over di black box flight recorders to Boeing, di plane wey manufacture di plane or even America sef.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Ministry don invite Boeing to take part inside di investigate to find out wetin cause di crash.

Under global aviation rules Iran get di right to lead di investigation, but di manufacturers suppose involve too.

Iranian TV later show say dem don bulldoze di crash site.

A total of 63 Canadians naim bin dey di flight, along with plenti odas wey bin wan fly to Toronto from Kyiv.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tok like Mr Trudeau say Britain dey work closely with Canada and oda international partners wey dey affected by di crash.

Ukraine president meet di relatives of crew members on Thursday

Meanwhile, Newsweek also quote US and Iraqi officials say dem tok say dem believe say na Russia-built Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile system na im hit di aircraft.

Wen tori pipo ask President Donald Trump wetin im tink, im say: "I dey suspect something. Na something very tragic, na tragic tin. Somebody fit don mistake on di oda side."

Pipo don pay tributes to di crew members for Kyiv Boryspil International Airport

Earlier on Thursday, Oleksiy Danylov, di secretary of Ukraine security and defence council, tok for Facebook say dem dey conside three oda tins wey cause di crash.

mid-air collision with drone or anoda flying object

engine destruction/explosion due to technical reasons

explosion inside di plane as a result of terror attack

Meanwhile Iran Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) chief Ali Abedzadeh say: "Di plane, wey bin dey head west to leave di airport zone, turn right afta e get problem and bin dey head back to di airport as at di time e crash."