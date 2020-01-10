Image copyright AFP Image example For di feem, Jesus cari im boyfriend go house to meet im family

Brazil's Supreme Court don cancel di ruling wey say make TV streaming service Netflix remove di feem wey show say Jesus na gay.

Di feem, di First Temptation of Christ, make Christians para for di kontri and around di world.

Two million pipo sign petition say make dem comot di feem and dem attack di production company with Molotov cocktails last month.

One judge for Brazil bin temporarily ban di feem on Wednesday to make belle sweet di pipo wey no like am.

But Supreme Court president Dias Toffoli tok on Thursday say make dem allow dem to continue dey streaming di show, e say freedom of speech na main tin for democracy.

"One no suppose tink say one comedy feem fit weaken di values of di Christian faith wey don dey exist for more dan two thousands years and wey be di believe of plenti pipo for Brazil," Di judge tok.