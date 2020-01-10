Why dis coffin sellers wey open shop in front of hospital must relocate to go sell for graveyard

Image copyright Fellipe Abreu Image example (File foto) Coffin sellers wey dey construct coffin for Ghana

Coffin sellers wey open shop in front of University Teaching Hospital (UTH) get until march to relocate.

Goment authorities go relocate dem go graveyard if dem fail to relocate.

Di coffins sellers dey make patients dey depress and also make am hard for dem to recover, according to Miles Sampa, di Mayor of di City wia dis mata happun.

Image copyright AFP Image example General view of di University Teaching Hospital

Report say di traders bin open dia coffin shops outside di hospital and dis don make patients and dia relatives dey complain.

Dis mata happun for Lusaka Zambia.