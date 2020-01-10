Image copyright Other Image example High Court for Nigeria capital Abuja on Thursday (09/01/20) sentence go prison Olusegun Runsewe, di Director General of di National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), until im change im ways.

Di National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC) on Friday defend di reason why dem close di Art and Craft Village (AVC).

Na sake of di closing of dis Art and Craft Village inside Abuja, Nigeria make one High Court for Abuja on Thursday send di Director-General of Council to go stay for prison.

Now, di council say di Art and Craft Village wey worth N9.8 billion don become wia robbers dey hide plus wia dem dey sell bad drugs.

Di NCAC describe di Art and Craft Village as "rented house for hooligans, robbers, criminals and depot for illegal arms" and add say di area don become "security threat not only to Abuja pipo but also to foreigners wey dey do early morning exercises."

"Di Art and Craft village (wey dey opposite Abuja Sheraton Hotels) with value of N9.8 billion (27,03 US Dollars) , na di reason behind why some pipo wey dey vex for me want make dem put me for prison and remove me from office because I I no gree do wetin dem want"

Na so Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of NCAC- wey be parastatal of di Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, tell tori pipo for Abuja.

Runsewe dey chill for prison afta Ummakalif ask court to commit am to prison becos im disobey court order.

Di case na for di sealing of di Arts and Craft village for Abuja.

For im case, Ummakalif Limited say di sealing of di village dey against di contract agreemment for him to develop part of di village.

On June 21, 2019, im cari case go court make court put Runsewe for prison for disobeying order wey court give on December 15, 2017 say make evribodi leave tins as dem bin dey before.

According to Ummakalif, dat order mean say make nobody do anytin wey go close di place down.