Image copyright EverythinLiterature Image example Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike once tok say na di book -'Things Fall Apart inspire am'.

Chukwuemeka Ike wey write The Bottled Leopard don die, tori be say e die on Thursday.

E die 35 years afta e write di book come leave im domot for Ndikelionwu, Orumba north local government area of Anambra state, South East Nigeria

Ike wey be one of di ogbonge story tellers of post-independence Nigeria, don write plenti tori wey tok about di African and Igbo societies and all of dia uniqueness.

Dis na list of oda tins to take remember di writer

Toads for Supper — im first work wey im publish 1965 — tok about love and the challenge of partners from different ethnic backgrounds inside Nigeria

Image copyright Other

The Naked Gods (1970)

Image copyright Other Image example Na one of im popular books

The Potter's Wheel (1973)

Sunset at Dawn (1976)

Expo '77 (1980)

And Our Children Are Coming (1990) among odas.

Chukwuemeka Ike even choose 20 Novels wey go carri im name instead of £20,000,000

"If dem ask you to choose to choose between having 20 novels to your name and £20 million to your account, which one you gocarri? Well, Ike once tok say im go go wit books in his name.

According to him, "I go rather get 20 novels wey go carri im name, than have 20million pounds inside my account."

Na 88 years di writer reach before e die.