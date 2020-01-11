Healthy habits wey go make pesin live long

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To exercise for 30 minutes in one day and to eat well na part of healthy lifestyle

Women fit gain 10 and men seven years of life, free of cancer, heart problems and type-2 diabetes from healthy lifestyle, dat na according to one study from BMJ.

Dey must to exercise regularly, no drink too much, make sure say dia weight dey healthy, eat good food and no smoke at all.

Too much sugar fit increase your chance to get cancer

To cook meat, beans wit paracetamol na death be dat - Ghana authority

Di US research dey based on 111,000 pipo wey dem follow for more dan 20 years.

Lead author Dr Frank Hu, from Harvard School of Public Health, wey dey Boston, tok say di study fit get " positive message for di public".

"No be only more years of life dem go gain but good years from di beta lifestyle choices."

Wetin be healthy lifestyle?

Dem ask pipo wey dey 50 years, wey take part for di study if dem meet at least four of these five criteria:

if dem neva smoke before

if dem dey eat healthy, balanced diet

if dem dey do 30 minutes of moderate or hard-hard activity every day

if dia body mass index (BMI) dey between 18.5 and 24.9

if di women drink alcohol wey pass small glass of wine a day and one pint of beer for men

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fruit and vegetables dey important for healthy diet

Women wey say dem meet four out of di five criteria live for average of 34 years free from cancer, cardiovascular disease (laik heart attack and stroke) and type-2 diabetes - more dan 10 years longer dan pipo wey no meet di criteria.

For healthy men, e mean say dem go get anoda 31 years without disease - more than seven years extra dan wetin men wey dey unhealthy fit expect.

Why difference dey between women and men?

Tori be say women dey live longer pass men on di average.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di men and women wey dey healthy pass neva smoke for dia life

Men wey dey smoke pass 15 cigarettes for one day and obese men and women (wey get BMI of more than 30) get di lowest disease-free life expectancy, dat na wetin di study show.

But some tins dey true for both men and women - no be only say healthy lifestyle dey reduce di risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes, e dey also improve how men and women fit survive if dem find out say dem get any of dis disease.

"Di benefits go add up for men and women," Dr Hu tok.

Why dem focus on these diseases?

Cancer, cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes na three of di most common diseases for old age. and dem link to pipo lifestyle.

If pesin dey obese or overweight, for example, dem fit link am to 13 different types of cancer, plus breast, bowel, kidney, liver and oesophagus.

Image copyright Getty Images

Cancer Research UK don calculate say na four out of di 10 cancer dem fit prevent wen pipo change dia lifestyle laik cutting down on processed meat, chop more fibre for dia diet and protect dia skin for sun.

Any oda factor dey?

Dis na large study wey dem use observe, so dem no fit conclude say e dey directly responsible to make life dey long plus free from disease.

E try to account for oda factors wey dey, like family medical history, ethnic background and age, wey fit get impact for di result.

Di research team still rely on pipo to give dem information on wetin dem dey chop, dia exercise habit and even dia height and weight, wey no dey always dey exact.

Most pipo wey participate for di study wey involve 73,000 women and 38,000 men,na white health professionals dem be.