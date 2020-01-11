Image copyright TOLGA AKMEN Image example Protesters for London dey do i-no-go-gree as dem no want make dia goment attack Iran.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say Iran accidental discharge wey shoot down Ukrain passenger jet plane na serious sign say e dey important to reduce di tension wey dey di Middle East before e blow.

Oga Johnson say, Iran confession say dia own military shoot down Ukraine International Airline flight number 752 by mistake na important first step."

Meanwhile, Iran kontri pipo dey para for social media say di sorry wey dia goment tok afta dem agree say dem make mistake shoot down Ukraine passenger jet, kill all di 176 passengers inside no dey enough.

For di past few days, Iran bin dey deny accuse from America say dem dey responsible for di Wednesday crash.

But, no be only Iran pipo dey para for di mata as pipo from around di world tok dia own for dis mata.

Some dey wonder why Iran allow civilian plane fly for dia kontri, odas blame US goment for di deaths. Different different reactions na im full social media.

Now Iranian protesters tanda for Tehran dey chant.

More footage from today's ongoing protests against the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in Tehran.



Iranian authorities had used all resources possible to draw crowds to #Soleimani's funeral.



But people now are out despite not having any resources. This is called "organic" protest. pic.twitter.com/Lp46GwDVMz — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Wonder how a civilian aircraft squawking an assigned code, in controlled airspace,with a filed IFR Flight Plan, a scheduled flight, just a couple of miles out of the airport and climbing is thought to be an enemy plane & shot down by a missile? just unbelievable!! #IranPlaneCrash — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 11, 2020

A country which shoots down a passenger plane mistaking it for a military aircraft has no right to have nuclear weapons!#IranPlaneCrash — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) January 11, 2020

Why di Iran goment allow civilian plane fly wen dem bin dey expect say US fit strike?

I'm in tears. It took you 3 days to admit you fired the fatal rockets that brought down Ukraine jet. If you had grounded all flights as you fired missiles at US these lives wouldn't be lost. #IranPlaneCrash https://t.co/NWiTQy3jys — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Shame on you! We received death threats for saying that and It took you 3 days to admit you fired the fatal rockets that brought down Ukraine jet, shame on you! If you had grounded all flights as you fired missiles at US these lives wouldn't be lost. #IranPlaneCrash — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Some odas even do back to sender prayer give di goment of Iran.

Odas feel say di mistake wey Iran make dey "unforgiveable."

Skip Twitter post by @amir7reza7 #IranPlaneCrash

I'm just ashamed of my country

All those innocent people are dead because of an human error!!

After all the money we spent on our military we can't tell the difference between a regular plane and a military jet? That's just laughable

R.I.P pic.twitter.com/lpawSimZdy — Amirreza7ti (@amir7reza7) January 11, 2020

E get pipo wey believe say wetin happun na US fault as na dem first start am.