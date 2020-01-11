Iran say no be intention dem use shoot down Ukrainian jetliner - See how world pipo including UK Prime Minster take react
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say Iran accidental discharge wey shoot down Ukrain passenger jet plane na serious sign say e dey important to reduce di tension wey dey di Middle East before e blow.
Oga Johnson say, Iran confession say dia own military shoot down Ukraine International Airline flight number 752 by mistake na important first step."
Meanwhile, Iran kontri pipo dey para for social media say di sorry wey dia goment tok afta dem agree say dem make mistake shoot down Ukraine passenger jet, kill all di 176 passengers inside no dey enough.
For di past few days, Iran bin dey deny accuse from America say dem dey responsible for di Wednesday crash.
But, no be only Iran pipo dey para for di mata as pipo from around di world tok dia own for dis mata.
- Wetin Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana fit gain or lose from Iran-US kasala
- Iran attack: US ready to make peace - Trump
- Military strength wey US, Iran get
Some dey wonder why Iran allow civilian plane fly for dia kontri, odas blame US goment for di deaths. Different different reactions na im full social media.
Now Iranian protesters tanda for Tehran dey chant.
Why di Iran goment allow civilian plane fly wen dem bin dey expect say US fit strike?
Some odas even do back to sender prayer give di goment of Iran.
Odas feel say di mistake wey Iran make dey "unforgiveable."
E get pipo wey believe say wetin happun na US fault as na dem first start am.