Pope Benedict (R), wey bin retire for 2013, say im bin no fit keep quiet on top di mata of priestly celibacy

Retired Pope Benedict XVI don defend di mata of celibacy among priests for di Catholic church even as Pope Francis dey consider to lower di ban on married men to serve as priests.

Pope Benedict wey retire for 2013 on top im health mata say e no fit keep quiet on top di mata again. E tok dis one for book wey e follow write with Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Pope Benedict say celibacy get "great significance" to di Church because e dey allow priests to focus on dia duties.

And e dey rare for di former Pope wey be di first pope to resign for almost 600 years to chook mouth for dis kain clerical mata.

But di Vatican neva yet tok anytin on top di book, wey part of am bin comot for di French newspaper Le Figaro before dem fully release am on Monday.

Na for October, Catholic bishops from around di world gada to discuss di future of di Church for di Amazon region.

Pope Benedict XVI bin retire because of im health for February 2013

At di end of dat meeting, dem release one document wey tok about di issues wey dey affect di Church. For inside, dem suggest for parts of di Amazon region wey dey inside-inside, dem fit ordain older married men.

Pope Francis go consider am along with some oda issues, including di environment and di role of women for di Church. Di world dey expect im decision in some few months.

Some pipo dey reason say di idea to allow married priests for di Amazon as excuse to cancel celibacy as requirement altogether.