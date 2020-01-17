Image copyright Getty Images

Two years afta im last album Kamikaze, US hip-hop musician Eminem don drop surprise album on 17 January wey go surely totori im fans.

Di title of im 11th studio album na Music to Be Murdered By, wit 20 songs inside wey feature artistes like Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Q-Tip and odas.

Ogbonge hip-hop music oga, Dr Dre follow do collabo wit Eminem on di project as album producer.

Many pipo first sabi Emimen for 1999 wen e release im second album The Slim Shady LP, wey become worldwide hit.

Eminem wey im real name na Marshall Mathers, also release music video for Darkness, one of di songs inside di new album.

Dis album dey come afta kwanta wey Eminem bin get wit anoda musician Nick Cannon wia di two release songs to yab one anoda.

Track list for Music to Be Murdered By