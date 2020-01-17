Rivers State Governor establish N90 million for 9 pikin wey win national awards

Rivers State goment, don establish Education Trust Fund of N90 million ($248,620) for nine children of Basic Education schools wey win national educational competitions between 2015 and 2019.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, announce dis one for di Special Reception wey goment do for students of Universal Basic Education schools wey represent plus win awards for Rivers state for National Competitions.

Di governor give order to di State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB to open special accounts wey go fund di university education of di nine children.

"For di nine children wey don make dis State proud, we go set aside N10 million ($27,624) for each of them.

Di children wey dey go goment schools inside villages for di State win awards during di National Literacy Competition, National Quiz Competition on Water and Hygiene, National Mathematics Competition, Science, Creative Writing and Computer Science competitions.

Di nine winners present di prizes and awards dem win for di competitions to di Governor.

All di pikins wey win d competition dey go Goment Schools wey dey rural areas for di State.