Time don reach for world leaders and ogbonge pipo around di world to siddon for annual meeting wey dem dey call World Economic Forum (WEF) to yan about different tins wey go shape global, regional and industry agenda.

Dis year 2020 summit go be di 50th edition and e go hold for Davos, Switzerland.

Dis na 10 important tins wey you need know about di four days meeting wey start for January 21 to end on Friday, January 24.

1. Heavy focus ontop climate change

One of di main koko for dis year meeting na climate change as world leaders dey struggle to tackle di palava.

Environmental sabi-pipo and scientists around di world don sound warning tire about how climate change go dabaru di world.

Di hope be say dis year WEF go bring beta solution to dis problem.

2. Trump no show last year

US presido Donald Trump bin no show for di 49th World Economic Forum sake of say di kontri goment bin shutdown.

But im show for dis year own wia reporters no waste time to ask am about di impeachment trial wey im dey face.

Di president dismiss di trial, say na "shameful sometin".

3. Na mostly men affair

Upon say 2,821 ogbonge pipo from around di world go take part for dis year forum, na only 677 of dem be women.

Tho di number of women participation for WEF increase small from last year figure wey be 22 percent.

Some of di African women participants go come from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

Greta Thunberg turn global sensation afta she give powerful speech about climate change for last year WEF summit

4. 10 teenagers participate

Wetin you bin dey do wen you dey 13 years old?

Well, 10 teenagers from around di world between age 13 and 19 years dey dis year WEF, including 17-year-old Times Person of Di Year Greta Thunberg wey put world leaders for hot seat last year.

Thunberg bin challenge di world leaders make dem take climate change serious and do sometin about am sharp sharp.

5. Why Davos?

Anyhow pesin no fit enta Davos

Some pipo fit dey wonder why e be say na Davos dem dey host WEF evri time.

Tori be say Davos get history of hosting of international events like ice skating championships for di 1950s.

Pipo dey also see di city as ogbonge place wey anyhow pesin no fit enta.

6. WEF membership moni fit buy house for Banana Island

Only members fit attend di WEF yearly summit.

If you dey reason say you wan become member, just ready your membership moni wey fit reach up to $580,000.

7. World Economic Forum no be di name before

One business professor Klaus Schwab from University of Geneva bin start di forum for 1971.

Dat time, na European Management Forum dem dey call am.

But because di forum bin wan widen dia vision to include platform wia world leaders go fit use settle international katakata, dem change di name to World Economic Forum for 1987.

8. WEF don settle some ogbonge quarell

Over di years, WEF don manage to ginger world peace and prevent some major international katakata.

Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat shake to settle quarell between Isreal and Palestine

For 1994, former Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and former Palestine Liberation Organization chairmo Yasser Arafat reach agreement ontop Gaza and Jericho kwanta.

Greece and Turkey jam for Davos for 1988 wia dem do about turn from war as dem sign "Davos Declaration".

9. No be just economic mata dem go yan

Based on di number of sessions wey go focus on di society - 89 sessions, e dey clear say dis forum no be tok-tok about only big-big numbers or di economy.

Tins like LGBT rights, mental health, climate change and income inequality enta di agenda for dis year.

10. Billionaire gang dey dia

Tori pipo Bloomberg dey estimate say at least 119 billionaires go show for di yearly meeting.

If you join all dia moni togeda, e go reach $500 million wey go dey under one roof for Davos.

Some of di billionaires go be from US, India and Russia.