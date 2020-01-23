Image copyright Getty Images Image example Isabel Santos wey bi di richest woman for Africa dey chop accuse for fraud

Attorney General for Angola, Helder Pitta Gros don tell di richest woman for Africa, Isabel dos Santos say make she return to Angola come face di criminal charges wey dey against her.

Prosecutors for Angola don charge Isabel dos Santos with accuse of embezzlement and money laundering wey dem say she commit as be di chairwoman of di state oil firm Sonagol.

Ms Dos Santos recently deny di corruption accuse wey one leaked documents show.

Wetin dem accuse her of?

Image copyright Reuters Image example Isabel dos Santos na Africa richest woman

Prosecutors wan collect $1bn (£760m) wey dem say Ms Dos Santos and her associates dey owe di state.

"Dem accuse Isabel dos Santos of mismanagement and embezzlement of money during her tenure for Sonangol," na wetin Mr Pitta Gros tell tori pipo for Wednesday evening.

He tok say dem charge her for "wuruwuru money, she dey use her connection anyhow, harmful management...[and] say she forge documents, among other economic crimes wey she commit".

Mr Pitta Gros tok say if Ms Dos Santos no return back to Angola from UK by hersef, dem go issue international arrest warrant against her.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos, wey be former Angola president and Ms Dos Santos papa appoint her as head of Sonangol for June 2016. Pesin wey take over from her papa, President Joao Lourenço sack her from di post for 2017.

Dem begin investigate her mata, wen pesin wey take over from her for Sonagol, Carlos Saturnino tell authorities about some money transfers wey no pure. Dem don freeze her assets wey dey Angola.