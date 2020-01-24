Coronavirus fit follow China goods come? Answer to dis, and oda kwesions

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Six coronaviruses wey don affect pipo

Di pipo wey don die from di coronavirus wey happun for China don reach 26 and e don spread go plenty cities already. Di virus don find im way enta US, Thailand and South Korea.

Di virus bin start from one food market for Wuhan, some pipo for di market bin sell wild animals against di law.

BBC health and science tori pipo Michelle Roberts and James Gallagher answer any questions you fit get about di new virus.

E dey possible make dem transfer coronavirus inside items wey dem buy from Wuhan enta Nigeria?

Although di original kwesion na weda di virus fir enta UK, di answer fit apply to Nigeria.

Evidence no dey to show say e fit happun. Cold virus dem - wey one of dem be di coronavirus - no dey survive pass twenty four hours outside human body. Di better tori be say, before pesin catch coronavirus, di person suppose don use body touch anoda pesin wey get am - like family or person wey dey work for hospital - in order for di virus to spread.

E get any reason why e be say na China di virus bin start from?

Yes. Plenty pipo dey live close to wia animals dey for China. Dis virus na from animal e take start and pipo dey reason say na snakes. SARS and oda coronavirus wey start from China, dem bin contact dem from bats and civet cats.

Dem trace early case of dis new infection to di South China Seafood Wholesale Market wia dem dey sell live wild animals, also chickens, bats and snakes.

For dis kain virus na within days pesin wey get am go begin dey symptoms. Experts believe di first cases dey transmitted through one animal.

I dey travel go Beijing and Shanghai for February, I go wan know which precautions make I take wen I dey there?

With current available information, di World Health Organization neva recommend any restrictions on travel or trade.

Make you re-check di latest travel advice before you travel.

E dey possible make di virus don affect person wey travel go China around October to December 2019 last year?

For dis kain virus na within days di symptoms go begin.

Anything dey to prevent di virus?

No vaccine dey to cure di virus. Nothing much dey to do pass di normal basic hygiene to reduce di risk.

Image copyright EPAWU HONG Image example Pipo wear face masks near the Tiananmen Gate Tower for Beijing, China

E dey possible to vaccinate to prevent make pesin no catch dis respiratory illness?

For now, no vaccine dey but researchers dey try to develop one.