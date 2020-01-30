Bill Gates pikin don engage to her Egyptian bobo

Image copyright Instagram/@jenniferkgates

Di pikin of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer, don announce say she don engage to her Egyptian partner, Nayel Nassar.

Madam Gates and oga Nassar don dey date since 2017 and dem engage during one skiing trip wey dem go.

Di couple dey do show jumping, wey be to climb horse and lead am through obstacle course and den don do plenti shows togeda around di world.

Jennifer, for her Instagram announcement say, "I no fit wait to spend di rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together."

Nayel for im own page too say, "I no fit wait to dey continue to grow togeda for dis journey called life, and I no fit imagine my own without you again."

Madam Gates wey be 23 year old medical student and horsewoman don tok for interview give CNN say her boyfriend dey support am, she add say di way dem love horses togeda dey "incredible".