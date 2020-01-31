Image copyright Kevin Frayer Image example Authorities confam say di virus fit spread from human-to-human

World Health Organisation (WHO) don announce international emergency on top di coronavirus wey don kill pass 100 pipo.

Di virus wey start from Wuhan, China don spread to all di provinces for China and don get 98 cases outside di kontri.

Currently, di coronavirus don spread enta 19 kontris for world.

But wetin go happun if WHO say disease na public health emergency of international concern?

WHO go fit support low income kontris against di virus

As at now, di informate from China be say dem dey handle di spread of di virus fine. But dat fit no be di case for a lot of poor or third world kontris wey no go fit help demselves fight di virus.

According to James Gallagher wey be Health and science tori pesin, di 2014 Ebola outbreak for West Africa show how poorer kontris fit suffer from dis kain outbreaks.

Image copyright Getty Images

WHO go fit create international traffic restrictions

As at now, different kontris, like Italy, Russia, Israel, North Korea and Papua New Guinea don dey advise against travel to and from China.

But di WHO Emergency Committee go get di authority to advise pipo as per travel mata, dem go give travel advisories for cities, regions and kontris like di way wey dem dey do for outbreaks wey di disease dey spread sharp-sharp.

WHO go give recommendation on treatment

For something wey dem don declare say na emergency, di group of sabi pipo for di emergency committee go give some recommendation on how to maintain health of pipo, di treatment process and way wey dem go treat di mata wey no go too affect international travel.

Already, plenti kontris don ban travel to and from China and dat one don already dey affect di economy of di kontri.