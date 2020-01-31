Image copyright Reuters

One Michigan family wey American Airlines remove from flight sake of say dem get bodi odour don sue di airline.

Dem kick Yehuda Yosef Adler, im wife Jennie and dia young daughter comot from di flight to Detroit last January.

Dem claim say di staff of di airline comment about dia Orthodox Jewish faith.

American Airlines say dia decision to remove di family no be because of religion, but dia customers dey complain about Mr Adler's odour.

Di lawsuit, wey dem file for Texas, say wetin dem do di family na defamation, emotional distress and discrimination base on dia religion.

Image copyright AFP Image example Di family dey sue di airline for religious discrimination and defamation

Mr Adler claim say afta five minutes wey im family don siddon for inside plane na im one member of staff tell dem say emergency dey and dem need leave comot from di plane.

Wen dem comot from di plane, Mr Adler say di staff tell am say di pilot remove dia family from inside di plane because of body odour.

Di lawsuit say one member of staff "Make bad comment tell di Adlers say im know dem be Orthodox Jews wey dey bath once a week."

Di Adler family come meet wit pipo for di boarding gate ask dem if dem fit smell any bad bodi odour. Dem say out of di 20 pipo wey dem ask none of dem smell anytin.

Mr Adler still tok say dem bath dat morning.

Dem give dem hotel room and food before dem put dem for flight wey dey go Detroit di next morning. But dem no cari dia load as di tin dey dia original flight.

Statement from di airline to tori pipo for Fox News say: "We ask di Adler family to comot from di plane afta plenti passengers and our crew member complain about Mr Adler body odour. We make di decision out of concern for di comfort of di oda passengers.

"None of di decisions wey our team make dey based on di Adler religion."