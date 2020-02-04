Image copyright Reuters

Justin Bieber don tok say di way e bin dey take drugs wen im bin dey young na sometin wey dey "legit crazy scary".

E tok dis one for di latest episode of im YouTube series "Justin Bieber Seasons", di singer tok say e bin dey addicted to drugs and cannabis wen e be 13 years old.

E say, "Pipo no sabi how serious e bin dey. I bin dey wake up for morning and di first tin I go do na to take drugs, smoke joint come start my day."

Di 25 year old pop star don tok about im drug abuse and abusing im relationship before, but dis latest video na di first time e dey tok about am for camera.

Justin Bieber tok about times wey e go do ecstasy and mushrooms wey dey turn brain sotay, im security team go dey check im pulse for night to make sure say e still dey breathe.

Infact, im wife Hailey tok for di show say she bin decide say she no go involve herself for im life, until "im decide to go sober."

Di singer tok say na as im hard am to cope with im fame na im make am to start dey take hard drugs.

Di series also show di star dey use oxygen mask to reduce im stress, anxiety and depression and how e dey work with brain disorder sabi person.

Last year, di Biebs take break from music to repair "some deep rooted mata dem" but announce before Christmas say e go come back dis year with album and US tour.