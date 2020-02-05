Dem no support media player for your device House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wey be Democrat no waste time tear di copy of Tump speech ontop stage.

Speaker of America House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi don release statement afta she tear President Donald Trump 'State of the Union 2020' speech on Tuesday night.

Pelosi tok say: "...President Trump address tonight no give comfort to di 130 million Americans wit pre-existing conditions or di families wey dey struggle to fit buy prescription drugs wey dem need."

According to di Speaker of US House of Reps. "di manifesto of mistruths wey dey inside page afta page of di address tonight suppose be a call to action for everyone wey expects truth from di President and policies worthy of im office and di American pipo. #SOTU"

Tori be say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wey be Democrat no waste time tear di copy of Tump speech ontop stage.

For im yearly State of the Union address, President Donald Trump don hail di "great American comeback" inside speech to Congress on di day before wen im expect say dem go free from impeachment trial.

Oga Trump make case to tanda for anoda four years inside office.

But Nancy Pelosi tok say "Once again, President Trump no dey truthful about im actions in court to destroy pre-existing condition protections. Once again, President Trump pull im punch on im promise to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, wey House Democrats deliver wit di Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, H.R.3."

"Next week, wen di President presents im budget, di American pipo go see di naked reality of im agenda." Pelosi add.

Di America president avoid any tok wey go criticise di lawmakers wey don try to remove am from office, though im yab Democrats.

Di Republican president deliver Tuesday night speech wey show for national TV all ova di kontri inside di US House of Representatives, where di Democratic dey control and impeach for December.

Image copyright AFP

Before Oga Trump begin give im speech for di podium inside di House, e appear like say di president bin snub hand-shake of Mrs Pelosi wey stretch her hand to am, as America most powerful elected Democrat.

Pipo also notice say di House speaker skip di traditional introduction welcoming di president as a "special honour".

For inside her statement wey she tweet just immediately afta di speech, Pelosi also tok say: "We dey always dey hopeful anytime president make state of di union address. We open hand to any opportunity to find common ground sake of America pipo." "Di issue wey important for America pipo na health care. Dis night House democrats bring plenty guest.... but she conclude say truth no dey inside wetin Trump tok.

On di oda side of di Capitol, di Republican-led Senate e be like say on Wednesday dem fit clear di president of corruption charges in party-line vote.

Republican lawmakers shout "four more years" as Mr Trump prepare to speak, dey encourage am for November White House election.

World Pipo dey react to wetin happun

Trevor shook mouth ontop di mata

US State Department take stand for President Trump speech as e concern Venezuelan pipo struggle for freedom!

E get pipo wey like wetin Pelosi do as she tear di speech

Skip Twitter post by @rmayemsinger Don't know why Republicans would be upset Nancy Pelosi ripped up the #SOTU after they ripped up the Constitution. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 5, 2020

Odas dey wey root for Trump style

Skip Twitter post by @w_terrence THAT WAS THE BEST #SOTU SPEECH



President @realDonaldTrump you did a Great Job



Since it’s black history month I want to Thank you for caring about the black community & for the record low black unemployment



RT If you loved his speech! Let him know how he did



👉 #GreatJobTrump pic.twitter.com/uKWNvMi2Y6 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 5, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @RepAndyBiggsAZ President @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU tonight was marvelous, giving Americans optimism and hope for an exceptional future. The president also attacked the dangerous roots of socialism and promised that this pervasive ideology would never consume our great nation.



Great night. pic.twitter.com/QTRzJRFu9r — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 5, 2020

Some shame Nancy action