Pope tell bishops to encourage missionaries for di Amazon as way of addressing shortage of priests

Pope Francis don rule against to ordain married men for Amazon region as means to address shortage of Catholic priests for dia.

Bishops bin support di move last year, but di decision bin need di Pope to approve before dem fit implement am.

Normally, Catholic priests no suppose marry afta dem ordain dem except for cases like wia married Anglican ministers convert to be Catholic.

Statement from d Vatican say: "Di Amazon challenge us, to overcome dis situation not to make ourselves agree solutions wey go only solve part of di problem."

Di Pope say need dey for ministers wey fit understand di Amazon needs and cultures. Im also tell bishops to "promote prayer for priestly vocations" and to encourage those wey want become missionaries to "choose di Amazon region."

For October last year, 184 Roman Catholic Bishops meet for di Vatican to discuss di future of di Church for di Amazon. Dem argue say make dem allow older, married men to become priests.

But, dem need to be men wey dem respect well-well and e good make dem come from di indigenous communities wia dem intend to work.

Estimate of at least 85% of villages for di Amazon no dey able to celebrate Mass every week becos of shortage of priests. Some say dem dey only see priest once a year.

Also, di Pope announce say e don decide not to allow women serve as deacons, dis na lower rank than priest.