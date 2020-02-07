Image copyright AFP Image example Health worker Yao (not pictured) say dem no dey allow hospital staff to eat, rest or use toilet during dia 10-hour shifts

"For Western kontries, pipo dey tok more about freedom or human rights, but right now for China, we dey tok about di mata of life or death."

Dis na wetin one nurse for Hubei, di province wey di coronavirus outbreak for strong well-well tell BBC.

"We dey tok about weda pesin fit see di sunrise tomorrow. So wetin everibodi fit do na to cooperate wit di goment and support di medical staff".

To protect her identity, di nurse say make we use her family name, Yao take address her.

Yao dey for one hospital inside Hubei second-biggest city, Xiangyang. She dey work for wetin she describe as "fever clinic,"-dat na wia she dey torchlight blood samples to see if pesin get coronavirus.

"I tell mysef to dey ready and also protect mysef too. Even though say protective suit no dey, I fit always wear raincoat. If mask no dey, I fit tell my friends all ova China to send me one. One way must always dey."

"Na hard job, e dey sad and fit break pesin heart plus to say most of di time we no dey get time to think about our own safety,"

Yao add say she notice say di hospital get beta supply dan wetin she expect. Di goment don deliver resources and private companies don donate equipment to help.

Ova 600 pipo don die from coronavirus since di outbreak start for China for di end of last year.

But as di number of infection dey increase, informate about di conditions wey dey ground for China no too plenti.

"We also get to treat di patients with tender care, because many pipo dey come meet us wit serious fear for dia mind, some of dem don nearly dey breakdown".

To deal with di high number patients wey dey come di hospital, staff dey work 10-hour shifts. Yao tok say during dis shifts no-one fit eat, drink, take break, or use di toilets.

"for di end of di shift, wen we take off di suits, we go find out say our clothes dey completely wet with sweat, our forehead, nose, neck and face go dey with deep marks because of di tight masks and sometimes even cuts."

"Many of my colleagues go just sleep on top chairs afta di shifts, because dem dey too tired to waka." Yao add.

But upon di suffering, Yao tok say none of di hospital medical staff don dey infected.

Warm messages from members of di public don ginger Yao and her colleagues. Some pipo don even send food and oda daily needs go give dem.

"I feel say even though pipo dey quarantined for dia house, di virus dey bring our hearts togeda."

In all, Yao tok say China goment response to di coronavirus outbreak don dey "fairly quick," and no oda kontri fit dey able to give better response.