See how Sarkodie and Yemi Alade take settle dia two years quarrel

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade don begin dey patch dia relationship afta afta tins fall apart between dem two years ago.

Yesterday, Sarkodie tweet say make Yemi Alade follow am back on Twitter and di Nigeria singer agree.

Dis two ogbonge African bin get quanta for 2017 wen Yemi Alade feature Sarkodie for her song "Ego" and e no show up for di video shoot of di song.

Alade come para and accuse Sarkodie say im dey unprofessional and since den di two of dem no too dey yarn with each oda until now.

Sarkodie na im first call for peace afta e share for twitter di new song wey Alade and Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo sing togeda.

Yemi Alade come later thank am and di rapper come ask her to follow back for Twitter.

Di artists coming back togeda as friends lead to happiness for many of dia fans as dem begin tweet concerning dis.